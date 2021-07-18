Watch video: Vihar lake overflows as heavy rains continue to pound Mumbai; check water level in city's seven lakes

The downpour, which started after midnight, continued virtually non-stop and led to waterlogging or flooding in most parts of the city besides the coastal Konkan districts of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane and Palghar.

The rains hit the suburban train services with WR lines flooding at Nalla Sopara and Virar, and the CR tracks getting submerged at Dadar, Sion, Kurla, Parel, Chunabhatti and Tilaknagar.

By 7 a.m. as the water levels receded from the railway tracks, the WR resumed services between Churchgate and Borivali and the CR started services on the mainline and Harbour Line.

The BMC said waterlogging or flooding was reported in at least 31 localities across Mumbai, including the regular hotspots and the east-west subways in the western suburbs.

However, the rain's repercussions were not felt much for the commuters as it was a Sunday, with most people remaining indoors, as the intensity dropped since daybreak.

With flood waters entering the Bhandup Water Treatment Plant, the BMC has said that there will be water shortages in some parts of the city till repairs are completed and urged people to use water sparingly.

The IMD Mumbai has warned of more rains during the day, including a few very heavy spells for which the BMC, NDRF, Police, Fire Brigade and other agencies are on high alert in Mumbai and the entire coastal Konkan region.

