Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 01:54 PM IST

Watch Video: Snake found outside Bombay HC judge's chamber

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: A snake was found outside a Bombay High Court judge's chamber on Friday morning.

(More details awaited)

Watch video:

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 01:43 PM IST
