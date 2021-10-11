Watch video: Shops, food joints shut in Mumbai's Andheri due to Maharashtra Bandh

Several shops, fast food joints have shut in Andheri on account of Maharashtra Bandh.

#Watch: Several shops and fast food joints are closed in Andheri, #Mumbai owing to #MaharashtraBandh



(MVA) has called for a statewide #Bandh today in protest against the #LakhimpurKheri incident that claimed the lives of 8 people including 4 #Farmers pic.twitter.com/o5a44Ovu6i — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 11, 2021

Meanwhile, all essential services are functional in the state. Local trains also continue to ply at their regular schedule.

Taking to Twitter, the Mumbai Police said, "Local trains are operating on their regular schedule, so you can plan your day accordingly. Essential services are functional as usual." According to Mumbai Police, security has been deployed at strategic points, with 3 companies of SRPF, 500 Home Guards, and 700 men from Local Arms units.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Monday said that eight of its buses were vandalised in different areas of Mumbai between midnight and 8 am today.

BEST further claimed that the buses were vandalised amid Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) Maharashtra bandh today in protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that claimed the lives of eight people including four farmers.

Earlier on October 6, the Maharashtra state cabinet passed a resolution to express its condolences over the unfortunate death of farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh.

Cabinet ministers also observed two minutes of silence and paid tributes to the deceased farmers.

Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil had tabled the resolution which was seconded by Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Industry Minister and Senior Shiv Sena leaders Subhash Desai.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 01:36 PM IST