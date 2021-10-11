Watch video: Shiv Sena workers beat up autorickshaw drivers in Thane for operating during Maharashtra Bandh

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) that comprises Congress, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has called for a statewide bandh today in protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that claimed the lives of eight people including four farmers.

However, auto-rickshaw drivers in Thane were seen going about their business as usual, which drew the ire of Shiv- Sena workers, who in a fit a rage beat several of them up.



Meanwhile, all essential services are functional in the state. Local trains also continue to ply at their regular schedule.

Taking to Twitter, the Mumbai Police said, "Local trains are operating on their regular schedule, so you can plan your day accordingly. Essential services are functional as usual." According to Mumbai Police, security has been deployed at strategic points, with 3 companies of SRPF, 500 Home Guards, and 700 men from Local Arms units.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Monday said that eight of its buses were vandalised in different areas of Mumbai between midnight and 8 am today.

BEST further claimed that the buses were vandalised amid Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) Maharashtra bandh today in protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that claimed the lives of eight people including four farmers

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 01:26 PM IST