Watch Video: Security at Lakhimpur court beefed up as MoS Ajay Mishra's son Ashish to be produced over violence case

Security has been increased outside a Sessions Court in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur on Monday, with the police set to produce Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish before the judiciary. He had been arrested on October 9 after 12 hours of interrogation by the Crime Branch of Uttar Pradesh police in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. The police is slated to file an application before the court seeking custody of Mishra. An earlier FIR had accused him of murder, linking him to the violent incident that claimed the lives of eight people earlier this month.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 10:47 AM IST