Watch Video: RPF constable saves man after he loses balance while boarding moving train at Dadar station

Mumbai: A passenger slipped and fell while trying to board a moving train at Dadar station yesterday, May 18.

However, RPF constable Chandan Thakur, with the help of other commuters at the station, pulled him up in time and saved his life.

A video of the incident was tweeted by Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Shivaji Sutar.

"Passengers are advised not to board/alight from moving trains," the CPRO said.

Earlier this week, at Thane station, a GRP constable by the name of Tushar Bajarang Sontate (26) saved a 30-year-old man from being crushed under the wheels of a CSMT bound fast local train.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 12:18 PM IST