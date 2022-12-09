e-Paper Get App
Watch video: Pune police crush modified silencers of 195 bikes with road roller; calls it 'SPECIAL TREATMENT' as per the demand by many

Police said that modifying silences with high volume is not permissible. However, many of the bikers install it for a thrill. But this causes trouble for other motorists.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 10:18 PM IST
Watch video: Pune police crush modified silencers of 195 bikes with road roller; calls it 'SPECIAL TREATMENT' as per the demand by many | ANI
The Pune police took its motto of curbing noise pollution to the next level by destroying modified silencers of 195 bikes using a road roller, quite literally.

Posting a video on Twitter, the Pune City police showed how the road roller ran over several modified silencers laid on the ground. 

In the video posted by Pune City Police, it was seen that a road roller was crushing down the modified silencers of the bikes which create noise pollution.

The video was posted with a caption, "We have a long way to go on this campaign.. but many of you asked for this SPECIAL TREATMENT, so here it is.. मागील आठवड्यात आम्ही जप्त केलेले दुचाकींचे १९५ सायलेन्सर नष्ट केले. Action will continue."

It is illegal to install and use aftermarket exhausts/modified silencers on the public roads. They create a noise that is much louder than the stock exhausts which creates noise pollution.

Watch the modified silencers being destroyed by the road roller here:

