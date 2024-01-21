Watch: Video Of Maha DCM Fadnavis Singing 'Jaago Toh Ek Baar Hindu' Goes Viral Ahead Of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday participated in an event in Nagpur, where he was observed singing the song from the Ram Janmabhoomi movement titled "Jaago Toh Ek Baar Hindu Jaago Toh," which translates to "Wake up Hindu, wake up once." The video has since then gone viral on social media platforms.

As per ANI, Fadnavis performed the song during an event organised in Nagpur leading up to the inauguration of the Ram Temple.

#WATCH | Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis sang the song of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement "Jaago Toh Ek Baar Hindu Jaago Toh" at an event in Nagpur, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/jWsXC09shl — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

Fadnavis identifies himself as Karsevak

On Saturday, Fadnavis proudly identified himself as a 'Karsevak' and recounted witnessing the demolition of the Babri Mosque and the subsequent construction of the makeshift structure, all transpiring in a single night.

This statement was made in anticipation of the eagerly awaited inauguration of the Ram Temple on January 22 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The event, scheduled for Monday, will be jointly led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath.

Fadnavis shares old photo with Karsevaks

Fadnavis on Sunday shared an image of himself at Nagpur railway station, accompanied by karsevaks traveling to Ayodhya, expressing that it evokes nostalgic memories.

"When the consecration ceremony is happening in Ayodhya tomorrow, this picture brings back old memories," Fadnavis said while sharing the picture on X.

Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

The Ram temple consecration ceremony comes three years after the commencement of the construction of the temple, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who laid the foundation stone on August 5, 2020.

The main chamber of the Ram temple will house a 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla, crafted from black stone by sculptor Arun Yogiraj based in Mysuru. The idol represents Lord Ram at the age of five. On Friday, an image of the idol, portraying the deity holding a gilded bow and arrow, gained widespread attention.

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar are among the 8,000 guests invited to the event.