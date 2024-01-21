Ram Temple Inauguration: PM Modi To Preside Over 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony In Ayodhya On January 22, Know Entire Schedule Here

Ram Temple Consecration: PM Modi | File

Only a few hours remain until the grand Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. The temple town is lit up for the consecration ceremony, and nearly 7,000 dignitaries from across the globe are anticipated to attend the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to preside over the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, following which he is observing a strict 11-day 'anushthan' that involves sleeping on the floor and drinking coconut water.

Since 1990, PM Modi has been involved in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and played a crucial role in organising former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani's Rath Yatra from Somnath. In 2020, PM Modi also oversaw the 'Bhumi Poojan' of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been one of the BJP's key election platforms since its establishment in 1980. Here's PM Modi's schedule for January 22,

Prime Minister Modi's schedule in Ayodhya on January 22:

1) 10:25 am: Arrival at Ayodhya airport

2) 10:45 am: Arrival at Ayodhya helipad

3) 10:55 am: Arrival at Ram Janmabhoomi site

4) 11 am - 12 pm: Reserved time

5) 12:05 - 12:55 pm: Beginning of 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals

6) 12:55 pm: PM Modi will leave the consecration ceremony location

7) 1:00 pm: Arrival at the public ceremony

8) 1:00 - 2:00 pm: PM Modi plans to attend a public gathering in Ayodhya

9) 2:10 pm: Visit to Kuber Teela

51-inch Ram Lalla idol installed in temple

Ahead of the consecration ceremony, the 51-inch Ram Lalla idol, crafted by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj, was installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple. Security measures, such as barricades and restricted vehicle entry, have been put in place at the temple site and crucial areas in Ayodhya to manage the expected VVIP and large crowd, including guests Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Sachin Tendulkar.

PM Modi is visiting temples across India ahead of the consecration event. On Sunday, PM Modi is scheduled to visit the Kothandaramaswamy Temple in Dhanushkodi for a darshan and will perform a puja ceremony. He will also explore Arichal Munai, which is thought to be the site where 'Ram Setu' was constructed.