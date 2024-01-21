Uddhav Thackeray Receives Invitation For Ram Temple Consecration Event Via Speedpost; Sena UBT Chief To Skip Attending |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief, Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday received the invitation to the consecration of the Ram Temple. What was surprising is that the Sena UBT leader received the invitation via speedpost.

Thackeray has opted not to attend the ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, despite receiving an invitation. Party MP Sanjay Raut confirmed that Thackeray would be in Nashik on the same day, visiting the birthplace of Veer Savarkar and participating in religious activities.

Alternative Plans In Nashik

While Uddhav Thackeray will not be present at the Ayodhya event, he is scheduled to visit the birthplace of Veer Savarkar at Bhagur in rural Nashik. Additionally, he will perform aarti at the Shree Kalaram temple and at Goda ghat in the evening. The decision aligns with the party's effort to commemorate the late Balasaheb Thackeray's contributions to the Ram mandir agitation.

Sanjay Raut highlighted the historical significance of Nashik, emphasizing Balasaheb Thackeray's pivotal role in the Ram Mandir agitation. Nashik, associated with Lord Ram, holds a special place in the party's ethos. Important resolutions are expected to be passed during the party's convention in Nashik on January 23, marking the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Poll Bugle Sounding In Nashik

On January 23, coinciding with Balasaheb Thackeray's birth anniversary, Shiv Sena (UBT) plans to launch its political campaign with a camp and rally in Nashik. Uddhav Thackeray will visit the Kala Ram temple in Panchavati, known as Lord Ram's residence during his exile.

Veiled Dig At PM Modi

In a strategic move aimed at countering the BJP, Uddhav Thackeray invited President Droupadi Murmu to offer prayers at Nashik's Kalaram Temple on January 22. He subtly said that Murmu will be differentiated from the crowd attending the Ayodhya event, taking a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ayodhya Gears Up For Grand Event

As Ayodhya readies itself for the grand event on January 22, the city is adorned with a festive ambiance. Streets, shops, and buildings are illuminated in vibrant hues. Celebrities and dignitaries have started arriving, with the state government implementing extensive security measures, including CCTV surveillance, drones, and night-vision devices. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to preside over the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, officiated by a team of priests led by Lakshami Kant Dixit.