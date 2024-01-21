Mangal Dhwani: Ayodhya To Witness Grand Musical Rendition Ahead Of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Of Ram Temple; Check Details

Mumbai: The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Sunday announced that Mangal Dhwani will be held tomorrow in Ayodhya during the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. Mangal Dhwani will be held at 10 AM on Monday, January 22 on the auspicious occasion of Ram Temple inauguration.
Ayodhya will witness over 50 musical instruments which belong to different states of the country. Mangal Dhwani is organised to bring together the diverse traditions and cultures of the country in honour of Prabhu Shri Ram. The event will be orchestrated by Yatindra Mishra.
Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra is the trust which has been constituted to look after construction and management of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. The trust on its official social media account said, "Immersed in devotion, the Prana Pratishtha ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya will be graced by the majestic 'Mangal Dhwani' at 10 AM. Witness over 50 exquisite instruments from different states come together for this auspicious occasion, resonating for nearly two hours. Orchestrated by Ayodhya's own Yatindra Mishra, this grand musical rendition is supported by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi."
It further said, "This magnificent musical program represents a momentous occasion for every Indian, bringing together diverse traditions in celebration and honour of Prabhu Shri Ram." The trust also shared the list of musical instruments to be played during Mangal Dhwani event.
Which musical instrument originates from which state?
Uttar Pradesh - Pakhwaj, Flute and Dholak
Karnataka - Veena
Punjab - Algoja
Maharashtra - Sundari
Odisha - Mardala
Madhya Pradesh - Santoor
Manipur - Pung
Assam - Nagada, Kali
Chhattisgarh - Tambura
Delhi - Clarinet
Rajasthan - Ravanahatha
West Bengal - Shrikhol, Sarod
Andhra Pradesh - Ghatam
Jharkhand - Sitar
Gujarat - Santar
Bihar - Pakhawaj
Uttarakhand - Hudka
Tamil Nadu - Nagaswaram, Tavil and Mridangam
Devotees are excited in the entire nation
Devotees in the entire country are excited about the Pran Pratishtha ceremony which is scheduled to be held on Monday, January 22 at Ram mandir in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ram Temple and dedicate it to the nation tomorrow. Lakhs of devotees have reached Ayodhya to witness the event. PM Modi will perform the rituals at the Ram Mandir along with other BJP leader and Chief Ministers of the states.