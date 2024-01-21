Mumbai: 'Jai Shri Ram' Flaunts Bandra-Worli Sea Link Ahead Of Ayodhya Temple Pran Pratishtha; Netizens' Reactions Show Nation's Current Mood | @Arun2981

Bandra-Worli sea link on Saturday, lit up the night sky in an unconventional pattern. The long bridge hanging over the Arabian sea, connecting Bandra and Worli, usually lit up in golden lights at night, paints a breathtaking picture in Mumbai’s nightscape daily. This Saturday, the bridge surprised its admirers with a new look in between the golden shimmer. An outline of the Hindu God Rama along with the slogan- Jai Shri Ram- was shown among the LED lights along the vertical cables of the bridge.

Bandra worli sea link pic.twitter.com/bpj3FLzscA — Kalpesh Jain (@kalpeshjain85) January 20, 2024

Netizens' reaction

While some have praised the addition, many others have shown grave apprehension to the act. The event coincides with the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The site where the temple is being erected is the contested birth place of Lord Rama and used to house a historic monument and Muslim Mosque- Babri Majid- built by Mughal Emperor Babar in 16th century AD.

Some netizens reacted positively to the Bandra Worli Sea Link’s new look. Some commented, “Beautiful,” “Thank you,” “Jai Shri Ram,” “Wow” and “the excitement is palpable.” Some others commented along the lines of “Disgusting” and “What have the illiterate government done to the nation!” While a big part of the nation is looking forward towards the grand consecration of the temple, many feel that the matter has seriously infringed the secular fabric of the country.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Bandra-Worli sea link lit up ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple. (20.01) pic.twitter.com/EdcjBlX362 — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024

Why is Ayodhya's upcoming Ram Temple in news?

Temple's construction began in 2020 following laying of its foundation stone by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5. This followed the 2019 Supreme Court verdict, a historic judgment that allocated the disputed 2.77-acre site in Ayodhya town of Uttar Pradesh, to the Hindu side. The SC's decision also provided an alternative piece of land for Muslims to potentially construct a mosque.

The dispute between Hindus and Muslims, over the site's possession, traces back to a few centuries. A significant turning point in this history occurred on December 6, 1992, when a large Hindu mob dismantled the Babri Masjid. In the aftermath of this event, communal riots erupted in various Indian cities, resulting in the loss of approximately 2,000 lives, mostly Muslim. A subsequent report commissioned by the Indian government identified many individuals, some of whom are now political leaders in the BJP, as responsible for the violence.

Architecture and construction of the Ram temple complex

The unfinished Ram temple complex, constructed in the traditional Nagara style, would have dimensions of 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. Each level of the temple will measure 20 feet in height, featuring a total of 392 pillars and 44 gates. No iron has been utilized in any part of the construction. 71 acres in total, the temple is segmented into six distinct sections, which include the sanctum sanctorum and five pavilions—Gun Mandap, Rang Mandap, Nritya Mandap, Kirtan Mandap, and Prarthana Mandap.

Many to boycott the Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Many opposition parties will be refraining from participating in the festivities as a form of protest. They assert that the event is more of a political manoeuvre than a genuine religious ceremony. Even certain Hindu leaders, like the Shankaracharyas, concur with this perspective. They argue that the Ayodhya temple cannot be consecrated as it is still incomplete, thereby violating Hindu scriptures.