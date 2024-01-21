Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Where And How To Watch 'Pran Pratishta' Ceremony? Timings, Link & Details Inside

The 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) of the Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya's Ram temple is imminent, with just two days left until the ceremony on January 22. The formal procedures leading up to the consecration began on Tuesday and are currently in progress, expected to conclude by today, i.e. Sunday (January 21).

The inauguration function of the temple is anticipated to feature addresses by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.

The consecration ceremony for the idol of Lord Ram is slated for 12:20 pm, with around 8,000 attendees expected to participate, among them 1,500-1,600 considered as "eminent" guests.

What time will the broadcast start?

The live broadcast of the unveiling of the Rs 1,200-crore Ram temple is scheduled for January 22, from 11 am to 1 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has additionally encouraged people nationwide to illuminate a 'Shree Ram Jyoti' in their homes on that day.

Where to watch the broadcast?

The entire event will be televised live on DD News. For the international audience, the ceremony can be viewed on the YouTube channel of Doordarshan National.

The inauguration can be watched online on the following link:

The central government has declared a half-day leave for its employees on January 22, allowing them to watch the live broadcast of the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has confirmed the half-day leave on January 22, and an official notification has been issued by the government to this effect.

Preparations for the event

Elaborate preparations are underway for the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony, during which an idol of Lord Ram will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

The chosen idol for enthronement is a black-stone representation of Ram Lalla, crafted by sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Mysuru.

The main rituals during the "Pran Prathistha" will be conducted by a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit.

Several politicians, celebrities from the film industry, and sports personalities have been extended invitations to attend the ceremony by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

