Watch video: NCP leader Jayant Patil says people are supporting Maharashtra bandh

Amid the ongoing state bandh in protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that claimed the lives of eight people including four farmers, Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil on Monday said that the people of Maharashtra are supporting the bandh called by the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Patil also alleged that BJP is 'anti-farmer' and wants to crush them.

"People are supporting the bandh. No action has been taken against the Union minister and his son who were involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. BJP is anti-farmer and wants to crush them," he said

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) said that eight of its buses were vandalised in different areas of Mumbai between midnight and 8 am today amid the bandh, and sought police protection for the same.

Several commuters also complained of facing problems due to the bandh called by Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance.

"I have to go to my office and I am waiting for the bus here for the last half an hour," a commuter said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has opposed the 'Maharashtra Bandh' announced by the MVA.

Earlier on October 6, the Maharashtra state cabinet passed a resolution to express its condolences over the unfortunate death of farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh.

Cabinet ministers also observed two minutes of silence and paid tributes to the deceased farmers

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 02:27 PM IST