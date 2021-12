Watch video | Nagpur: Traffic cop sits on bonnet to stop car, man drives off with him

A police constable sat on the bonnet of a car in a bid to stop it from getting away after jumping a traffic signal here in Maharashtra on Saturday, police said.

The car had jumped a traffic signal at Morris College T-Point. On receiving information, the constable, Sagar Hiwrale, approached the car which was stopped at another signal at the Panchsheel square, an official said.

#Nagpur: A traffic police was dragged on the bonnet of a car on Saturday after he asked its driver to stop the vehicle for violating traffic norms.@NagpurPolice @trafficngp pic.twitter.com/zcMCNJBCDt — Gursshheen Gahllen (@jagerbombbabe) December 18, 2021

Even as Hiwrale was talking to the car driver, he sped up. Seeing that the motorist was getting away, the constable sat on its bonnet. The driver stopped the car after around 50 metres, he said.

The car driver, identified as Sagar Bhujade (45), told the constable that he was in a hurry to rush an ailing woman to a hospital. Personnel of the Sitabuldi police station and traffic police also rushed to the spot. Police allowed the car driver to go after cross-checking his claim. A case was registered against him for violation of the Motor Vehicle Act.

