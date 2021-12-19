e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 08:46 AM IST

Thane: Two arrested with Ambergris worth Rs 1 crore at Ghodbunder Road

ANI
Representative Image | Unsplash

Police have arrested two persons with Ambergris, commonly known as whale vomit, worth Rs 1 crore on Ghodbunder Road in Thane district of Maharashtra, informed local police on Saturday.

"Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Sushant Behera (32), a property agent from Cuttack district of Odisha and Manoj Sharma (40), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Friday evening," said a police official.

A case has been registered against both the people at Kasarvadavali police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Ambergris or whale vomit is used in making perfumes.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 08:46 AM IST
