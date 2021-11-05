e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 10:32 PM IST

Watch Video: Mumbai receives rain along with thunderstorm on Friday night

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Mumbai city received fresh showers along with thunderstorms on Friday night.

Colaba received 8 mm rainfall in 30 minutes. Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai has predicted thunderstorms across the city.

Thunderstorm with lightning and moderate to intense rainfall with gusty winds reaching 30-40kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai district in the next 3-4 hours.

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 10:25 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal