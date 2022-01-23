e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 04:48 PM IST

Watch video: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Shivsena MP Arvind Sawant garlands statue of Late Balasaheb Thackeray at Colaba

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar alongwith Shivsena MP Arvind Sawant garlanded the statue of Late Balasaheb Thackeray at Colaba on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Late Balasaheb Thackeray, in Mumbai on Sunday 23 Jan 2022.

