India reports 3,33,533 new COVID cases, 525 deaths, and 2,59,168 recoveries in the last 24 hours
Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 05:53 PM IST

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, son Aditya and others pay tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray on his 96th birth anniversary

FPJ Web Desk
Balasaheb Thackeray |

Balasaheb Thackeray was born on January 23, 1926 in Pune. Balasaheb left his job as a cartoonist in the daily newspaper 'Free Press Journal' in 1960 to found the Shiv Sena on June 19, 1966 to advocate for the interest of Marathis or the people of Maharashtra. He passed away on November 17, 2012 after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 86.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son and State Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray paid tribute to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the occasion of their birth anniversaries, at their residence in Mumbai on Sunday.

Paying tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 96th birth anniversary, Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant tweeted, "Remembering the founder of Shiv Sena and a visionary Leader, Shri #BalasahebThackeray ji on his birth anniversary."

"The emperor who held hindutva at heart, tribute to the respected Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth anniversary, Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari's tweet read in Marathi.

Earlier this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "I pay homage to Shri Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti. He will be remembered forever as an outstanding leader who always stood with the people."

Some Shiv Sena party workers also took to pay floral tribute to their leader on his birth anniversary, watch video:

Take a look at few more reactions, here:

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 11:31 AM IST
