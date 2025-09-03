 Vasai-Virar News: Tilted Building In Nalasopara Forces Evacuation Of Three Structures, Hundreds Rendered Homeless
Vasai-Virar News: Tilted Building In Nalasopara Forces Evacuation Of Three Structures, Hundreds Rendered Homeless

Megha Parmar
Updated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 04:55 AM IST
article-image
Vasai-Virar News: Tilted Building In Nalasopara Forces Evacuation Of Three Structures, Hundreds Rendered Homeless | Pexels Image (Representative)

Palghar, Maharashtra: The threat posed by dilapidated structures in Vasai-Virar has once again come to the fore. On Tuesday evening, panic broke out in Rahmat Nagar, Nalasopara East, after a residential building tilted dangerously due to a damaged pillar. The incident also affected two adjoining buildings, forcing authorities to evacuate all three.

Mass Evacuation of Families

According to officials, more than 100 families were forced to vacate their homes and take to the streets. Municipal officials, fire brigade personnel, and police rushed to the spot and carried out the evacuation as a precautionary measure.

Illegally Built Structures Under Scrutiny

Rahmat Nagar is dotted with illegally constructed buildings, many of which were built nearly 15 years ago with substandard materials. Residents said the tilting structure sparked chaos, with families scrambling to save their belongings before fleeing.

VVMC Faces Rehabilitation Challenge

The Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has now been tasked with the immediate challenge of arranging shelter for the displaced families. Residents, meanwhile, expressed anger and frustration over the administration’s failure to address the longstanding issue of unsafe, illegal buildings in the area.

