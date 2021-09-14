Watch Video: Maharashtra will face blackouts if MSEDCL arrears of Rs 73,879 cr are not recovered, warns Energy Minister Nitin Raut

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Tuesday warned that the state will face blackouts if the MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd) arrears of Rs 73,879 crore are not recovered. He blamed the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government for present state of affairs.

The arrears have soared to a record Rs 73,879 crore as on July 2021.

Here is the year-wise break-up:

2014-15 - Rs 23,224 cr

2015-16 - Rs 28,106 cr

2016-17 - Rs 33,449 cr

2017-18 - Rs 49,320 cr

2018-19 - Rs 49,399 cr

2019-20 - Rs 59,833 cr

Arrears to be recovered:

2020-21 - Rs 71,243 cr

2021-22 - Rs 73,879 cr (July 2021)

The arrears to be recovered are mainly from agriculture consumers, public water supply consumers, street lights consumers, etc.

The arrears to be recovered from agriculture consumers are worth Rs 49,575 crore for 2021-22.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 04:43 PM IST