Who's Responsible? MSRDC & BMC Pass The Buck Over Pothole-Ridden Vakola Flyover | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Driving on the pothole-ridden Vakola flyover on the Western Express Highway (WEH) has become a daily nightmare for commuters, thanks to the official apathy.

While lakhs of motorists are forced to take a bumpy and dangerous ride, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and the BMC continue to pass the buck. The handover confusion between both the agencies has only deepened public frustration. The civic body has even erected a board that the flyover belongs to the MSRDC.

Apart from jeopardising the lives of commuters, the pothole-riddled flyover brings traffic to a grinding halt. An MSRDC official admitted that a formal letter was recently sent to the BMC. Vehicles crawl over massive craters dotting the flyover from Bandra towards the airport and Andheri. Seamless rides on the Coastal Road and Atal Setu end in a frustrating choke point at Vakola. Even the CM has reportedly directed the BMC to take charge of pothole repairs and recover costs from the agency concerned.