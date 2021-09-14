Watch Video: Joint efforts required to formulate policy for helping destitute women, says Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday asserted there will be no compromise on measures to ensure safety of women and said there should be record of people coming from other states, comments made in the backdrop of the brutal rape and murder of a woman in suburban Sakinaka.

He said when a crime takes place, there is debate on spreading public awareness and focusing on education, but sought to know if such programmes should be only for the people of Maharashtra or also for those coming to the state from outside.

The CM stressed on the need for joint efforts among state governments and the Centre to formulate a policy for providing facilities for destitute women.

Speaking at a meeting of top police brass and bureaucracy against the backdrop of the Sakinaka rape-murder incident and such cases reported from different parts of the state, Thackeray said his government will completely back the police machinery to ensure women in the state are safe.

A 34-year-old woman was raped and brutalised with a rod by a man inside a stationary tempo in suburban Sakinaka in the wee hours of Friday. She died at a hospital during treatment in the early hours of Saturday and the accused, who hails from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested, police have said.

Home minister Dilip Walse Patil said a draft bill, which contains provisions of strict punishment for crime against women and children, will be tabled in the next session of the state legislature.

The bill, named ''Shakti'' and modelled on the Disha Act of Andhra Pradesh, also provides for completion of investigation and filing of chargesheet within 15 days, and completion of trial in 30 days.



Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 03:58 PM IST