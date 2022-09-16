Watch video: Indian Coast Guard in rescue ops save 19 crew members near Ratnagiri coast

Photo: File

In a swift rescue coordinated operation on Friday, The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully rescued 19 lives at sea including 18 Indians and 01 Ethiopian Master from Motor Tanker Parth, a Gabon flagged vessel.

According to the Coast Guard, the Vessel reported flooding at about 9:23 am around 41 miles west of Ratnagiri coast. The vessel was on passage to New Mangalore from Khor Fakkan, UAE.

"Within minutes of receipt of the distress call from the vessel. MRCC Mumbai swung into action. Two Coast Guard Ships patrolling in and around the area viz ICGS Sujeet and ICGS Apoorva were diverted to the casualty ship," the ICG said in a statement.

"International Safety Net and warnings were relayed to alert other Merchant Vessels in the area. CG advanced light helicopter was deployed. The vessel carrying Asphalt Bitumen 3911 MT experienced flooding in water ballast tanks and the crew abandoned the vessel as they appreciated that the vessel is likely to sink. Coast Guard ship Sujeet and CG Advanced Light Helicopter too arrived in the area and rescue operations were undertaken. The owners of the vessels have been requested to augment preventive measures for marine pollution. The DG shipping under advice has mobilised an emergency towing vessel, to proceed to the area. The Poise, Swiftness and professionalism of Indian Coast Guard in responding to the distress call has resulted in saving more than 11000 lives till now, almost one life saved every other day," the statement further said.

