Indian Coast Guard rescues 16 missing mariners including 3 Indians near Malaysia

The 16 persons who were rescued from MT Vora | FPJ

In a swift rescue operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully coordinated the rescue of 16 personnel including three missing Indian nationals in foreign waters of Malaysia on Friday, the agency officials informed today.

The ICG elaborating on the operation said that in late hours of Thursday, Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai, received information of three missing Indian nationals from Guyana flagged tanker MT Vora off the Malaysian coast.

"Considering the gravity of the situation and lives at stake, MRCC Mumbai coordinated the rescue operation in collaboration with Search and Rescue (SAR)-coordinating agencies of Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia," said an ICG official.

He added, "With persistent efforts, the boat was located by Malaysian authorities off Malaysian coast on Friday which ran out of fuel on her passage. The 16 personnel including three missing Indian nationals have been rescued and are being taken to Malaysia for further investigation and formalities."

"The Poise and leverage of Indian Coast Guard in responding to the distress call of our fellow countrymen, away from Indian search and rescue region in foreign waters in the shortest possible time was able to provide succor. The seamless coordination with three countries in the Indo-Pacific region has put forth the Indian Coast Guard capabilities," the agency claimed in a statement on Saturday.

On August 12, the ICG ship Agrim and helicopter in a joint operation had rescued five crew including foreigners from a distressed Switzerland flag yacht Porrima, at Mandwa off Alibaug. The yacht had raised a mayday request due to fire in its battery compartment.