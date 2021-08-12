Watch video: How four people from West Bengal, Jharkhand conned people by asking for their KYC

A gang of four has been arrested for duping several people across the country between January and June in online fraud. The accused used to send out messages to victims, stating that their KYC is pending.

According to the cyber police at BKC, the accused used to pose as representatives of leading telecom companies. They would then send bulk messages to the victim which read, “Dear xyz (user’s name), your tele-verification is pending. Please call our executive at the mentioned mobile number. Service will be stopped within 24 hours. Thanks.”

After receiving several complaints, the police registered a complaint on July 3.

During investigations, the police learnt that the messages were sent out in bulk. The accused used to ask the victims to download a LYC QS app where they had to mention their personal and financial details. They would then ask them to make a payment. When the unsuspecting victim would go ahead with the payment, he would receive a message stating that thousands of rupees have been deducted from his account. The cyber cell tracked down the operators to West Bengal and Jharkhand.

The police had received a tip-off of their location, after which a trap was laid and all the four accused were arrested. They have been identified as Ganesh alias Arjun Chhetri (38), Jitendra Mandal (23), Ashokkumar Mandal (19) and Santoshkumar Mandal (29).

The police have also seized two laptops and nine mobiles. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 04:47 PM IST