Watch video: Hollywood actor Sean Penn, Congress leader Milind Deora join hands to vaccinate 1 lakh marginalised citizens in Mumbai, Pune

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, INC leader Milind Deora in collaboration with the CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), a non-profit organization founded by Hollywood actor Sean Penn and Villoo Poonawalla Foundation will administer 100,000 free vaccine doses to the neediest in Mumbai and Pune.

Around 15,000 doses have been administered in Pune and 2,000 at BMC’s Murli Deora Eye Hospital, Mumbai, so far.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on October 1 vaccinated 8,47,755 people in 4,792 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on October 2 Maharashtra inoculated 8,27,43,317 people.

As per the state government data, 3,01,85,943 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 74,63,497 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,93,514 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 10,82,304 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,44,168 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 17,57,840 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 3,105 new coronavirus infections and 50 fatalities on Friday, the state health department said.

The caseload in the state rose to 65,53,961 and death toll reached 1,39,117.

With 3,164 patients discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered cases rose to 63,74,892. Maharashtra now has 36,371 active cases.

There are 2,42,110 people in home quarantine and 1,355 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97.27 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of tests conducted in the state rose to 5,89,10,564 with 1,70,590 swab samples examined since Thursday evening.

Rural parts of Ahmednagar district reported the highest 586 new infections in the state.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported 904 new COVID-19 cases, Nashik region 718, Pune region 1,100, Kolhapur 233, Aurangabad 30, Latur 103, Akola 13 and Nagpur 14

Mumbai and Nashik regions reported nine deaths each, Pune 19, Kolhapur eight, Latur three and Aurangabad and Nagpur regions one death each.

Mumbai witnessed 425 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths, while Pune city reported 161 infections and two deaths, as per the state government's data.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 65,53,961; new cases 3,105; death toll 1,39,117; recoveries 63,74,892; active cases 36,371; total tests 5,89,10,564

(With inputs from Sanjay Jog)

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 05:32 PM IST