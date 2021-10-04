Watch video: Four-storey building collapses in Kalbadevi area of Mumbai; 1 dead

A four-storey building collapsed in the Kalbadevi area of Mumbai on Sunday.

A 61-year-old man died in the incident.

While the incident was reported at 12.06 am on October 4, the residents were evacuated by BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation's Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) immediately.

Watch video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 10:32 AM IST