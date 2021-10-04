e-Paper Get App

Farmers call off agitation in UP after assurance of compensation
Updated on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 02:17 PM IST

Watch video: Four-storey building collapses in Kalbadevi area of Mumbai; 1 dead

FPJ Web Desk
A four-storey building collapsed in the Kalbadevi area of Mumbai on Sunday.

A 61-year-old man died in the incident.

While the incident was reported at 12.06 am on October 4, the residents were evacuated by BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation's Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) immediately.

Watch video:

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Fake cop, drug inspector dupe chemist of Rs 27,000

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 10:32 AM IST
