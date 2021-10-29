Watch video: BEST driver dies in hospital, eight others injured after accident with a dumper truck in Mumbai's Dadar

A driver for the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus, who was injured in an accident with a dumper truck, died here on Friday, a civic official said.

Eight persons were injured, five of them seriously, on Wednesday when a BEST bus rammed into a dumper truck in Khodadad area of Dadar in central Mumbai.

Bus driver Rajendra Kale (52) died while undergoing treatment at the civic-run Sion Hospital in the morning, while three injured persons, including bus conductor, are in a critical condition, the official said.

Three other passengers have been discharged after treatment, he said.

