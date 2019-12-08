Watch: Residents stop woman from feeding stray dogs in Thane

On Sunday, a video went viral on social media in which residents of Thane Lodha Society were seen stopping a woman from feeding stray dogs.
The fight between an upscale housing society in Thane and a dog-loving resident took a serious turn after the residents of the housing society threatened of filing a complaint against the woman who was feeding stray dogs. The video is shared by Bimlesh Navani on Facebook. In the video, a woman can be heard yelling at another woman who was feeding stray dogs.
In the video, it can be seen that a woman is another woman, who is shooting the video, that why are you feeding the dogs here. The woman who is shooting can be heard saying, "This is a common passage and I can feed the dogs here." Then a man steps in and tells woman, "No you can feed the dogs here."
Then the first woman says that the dogs run behind our kids and bite them, so that's the reason please stop feeding them here. The woman who shot the video can be heard saying that "do you know that the kids hit them and that’s reason dogs run behind them."
Later another man, wearing a blue shirt and black trousers, jumps in the conversation and says, "Let us not fight her, there is a place where we can complain and they will come and pick up the dogs." "We haven't filed any complaints till date, but now we will do it," the man can be heard saying.
Later, the woman who is shooting the video can be heard saying, "I will continue feeding the dogs, go and complaint anybody in this world. Nobody can stop me from feeding these stray dogs." The woman also went on to say that she has vaccinated all these dogs. At the end of the video, the man in blue shirt and black trousers can be heard saying, "why are you creating an unnecessary ruckus, please stop this."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)