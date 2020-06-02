Watch out Mumbai: Cyclone Nisarga warning issued for Maharashtra, south Gujarat coasts; 34 NDRF teams deployed

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, another misfortune is likely to strike the two states. A deep depression in the Arabian Sea has strengthened into a cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' on Tuesday morning and will make landfall close to Alibag, 94 kms south of Mumbai on the afternoon of June 3.

The cyclone is very likely to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" over the next 12 hours and cross Maharashtra and South Gujarat coast on Wednesday, an IMD official said on Tuesday.

The cyclonic storm will cross North Maharashtra and adjoining South Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibaug (in Maharashtra's Raigad), on June 3 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind 100-110 gusting to 120 kmph, he said.

Meanwhile, 34 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed. Of the 34 teams, 16 have been deployed in Gujarat, 15 in Maharashtra, two in Daman and Diu, and one in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, NDRF Director-General S.N. Pradhan said. Most of the teams had been deployed in coastal districts facing the Arabian Sea, he added.

Prime Minister Modi has urged people to take all possible precautions and safety measures. "Took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions in parts of India's western coast. Praying for everyone's well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.