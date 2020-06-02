Cyclone Nisarga: BMC advises developers to take precautionary measures on construction sites to prevent accidents

As India braces for another cyclone which is headed towards the coastline of Maharashtra and Gujarat, the BMC on Tuesday issued an advisory for construction sites in Mumbai.

BMC has advised developers to take all precautionary measures on construction sites to prevent accidents in view of Cylone Nisarga, which is expected to cause heavy rains and winds in the city.

"Due to the prediction of cyclone in Mumbai on 3rd June 2020, you are hereby directed to take all precautionary measures on your construction sites to prevent any accident like dislodging of machinery cranes/ scaffolding, the possibility of blowing off the roof, falling of tree / any construction material or any other sort of possibility which may cause damages to human life/ properly within your plot or in the adjoining locality," BMC Chief Engineer VP Chithore said in a statement.