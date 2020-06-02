Cyclone Nisarga: BMC advises developers to take precautionary measures on construction sites to prevent accidents

As India braces for another cyclone which is headed towards the coastline of Maharashtra and Gujarat, the BMC on Tuesday issued an advisory for construction sites in Mumbai.
BMC has advised developers to take all precautionary measures on construction sites to prevent accidents in view of Cylone Nisarga, which is expected to cause heavy rains and winds in the city.
"Due to the prediction of cyclone in Mumbai on 3rd June 2020, you are hereby directed to take all precautionary measures on your construction sites to prevent any accident like dislodging of machinery cranes/ scaffolding, the possibility of blowing off the roof, falling of tree / any construction material or any other sort of possibility which may cause damages to human life/ properly within your plot or in the adjoining locality," BMC Chief Engineer VP Chithore said in a statement.
The BMC has also asked developers to inform the civic body about the precautionary measures taken at the construction sites. "You are also directed to inform this office on email id: che.dp@mcgm.gov.in or in the respective zonal office email id regarding precautionary measures you have taken on construction sites quoting the file no. and CTS No. of the plot with the name of Developer," BMC advisory said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that tropical cyclone, Nisarga, is headed for the Maharashtra coast and will make a landfall near Mumbai on June 3.
"Depression over the east-central Arabian Sea lay near latitude 14.4degN and longitude 71.2degE about 300 km west-southwest of Panjim, 550 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 770 km south-southwest of Surat," the IMD added. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the depression intensified on 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.