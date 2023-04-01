WATCH: Nita Ambani looks ethereal as she presents a semi-classical performance at NMACC opening

Nita Ambani | ANI

Mumbai: Nita Ambani is over the moon as the new Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opened in Bandra-Kurla Complex. At its grand opening on March 31, the Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita said that her 'heart is full'.

Surely, it reflected in her performance at the gala. Nita, who was dressed in a beautiful red lehenga with leheriya pattern and a pink dupatta (scarf) and complementing grandeur jewellery.

Nita Ambani presented a semi-classical performance set to a devotional song 'Raghupati Raghava'. The lighting made her look even more ethereal as she danced to the tunes of the song's soft rendition.

Watch the performance here:

Nita Ambani on NMACC

Nita Ambani at the star-studded opening ceremony said that NMACC was an ode to India and to the rich legacy and heritage we have inherited.

"Hope it nurtures talent and becomes home to art, artisans and the audience. We hope to get the best of India and the world here," she said.

Accompanying her, her husband and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani called the day the start of a 'new era'. He said that they hope to have original shows, original content from India that goes to the Broadway.

About the cultural centre:

The Cultural Centre is home to three performing arts spaces: the majestic 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seat Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 12S-seat Cube. It also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards with the aim of housing a shifting array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world.

Spread across the Centre's concourses is a captivating mix of public art by renowned Indian and global artists, including 'Kamal Kunj' -- one of the largest Pichwai paintings in India.

