WATCH: Salman Khan & SRK's son Aryan pose at NMACC's the Great Indian Musical opening event in Mumbai | Twitter @karishmaokay

Mumbai: Prominent Bollywood actors and actresses were spotted at the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) in Mumbai.

Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and Salman Khan were among the celebrities who posed for the paparazzi on Friday.

Bollywood's Bhaijaan, Salman Khan, looked stylish in a black suit and was seen posing with SRK's family. Soon after this, Salman and Aryan posed together. Towards the end, Aryan shook hands with Salman and left.

watch video here:

Here's the video wherein Shahrukh Khan's family posed with Salman for the paparazzi:

List of celebs who arrived at the grand opening night:

Hosts of the evening, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani were seen posing in front of the shutterbugs.

Mukesh donned an all-black Jodhpuri suit, whereas Nita Ambani opted for a beautiful blue saree.

Global Icon Priyanka Chopra gathered all the eyeballs with her stylish attire and was seen posing with her husband Nick Jonas.

Superstar Rajinikanth marked his presence along with his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth.

Newlywed couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked super cute as they were seen twinning in traditional off-white outfits.

Shahid Kapoor was seen posing in front of the shutterbugs with his wife Mira Kapoor.

Royal Couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan arrived at the event along with actor Karisma Kapoor.

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked gorgeous in a traditional green outfit, as she was seen posing with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Actor Varun Dhawan was seen having fun with his 'Bhediya' co-actor Kriti Sanon at the event.

Actor Alia Bhatt was seen posing with her mother Soni Razdan, her father Mahesh Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone looked adorable as they attended the event in traditional attires.

Veteran star Jeetendar arrived at the opening party along with his daughter Ekta Kapoor and son Tusshar Kapoor.

Actor Vidya Balan was spotted at the event along with her husband Sidharth Roy Kapur.

Actor Sonam Kapoor looked drop-dead gorgeous in an off-white traditional outfit.

Actor Aamir Khan attended the event along with his family members.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was seen posing in front of the paps with his daughter Sara Tendulkar and wife Anjali Tendulkar.

Apart from them, several other celebs like Jasprit Bumrah, Karan Johar, Dia Mirza, Sania Mirza, Athiya Shetty also attended the event.

About NMACC

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is the cultural venture envisioned and funded by Nita Ambani. It is located at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The NMACC is named after its founder, Nita Ambani, wife of Mukesh Ambani, the billionaire chairman of the conglomerate Reliance Industries. It is a part of a 18.5 acre project that will erect India's largest convention centre, a vast ballroom, apartment complexes and retail and dining facilities. It opened for public on March 31.

Its Grand Theatre is a space for performing arts marvel like shows, musicals, and plays and it creates immersive experiences. It is a spectacular 2,000-seat venue.

The Studio Theatre has a seating capacity of up to 250 guests, its intense and diverse programming schedule will let you catch the best of musical presentations, dance performances, literary events and plays.

The Art House is a four-storey, 16,000 sq. ft. dedicated visual arts space that will display the works of visionary Indian and international artists.

Dhirubhai Ambani Square is centred around the city’s prized Fountain of Joy, the Fountain features a mesmerising combination of water, fire, light and music that creates an unforgettable symphony.

The Cube is a space that accommodates up to 125 guests. An incubator of new talent and ideas, it is a flexible platform that hosts engaging performances that are conversational and dialogue-oriented, like workshops, screenings, spoken word and book readings.

(with agency inputs)