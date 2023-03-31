Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and others at NMACC launch event in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 31, 2023

Billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani arrived with daughter Isha Ambani at NMACC launch event in Mumbai on March 31

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is all set for inauguration

While Isha looked stunning in an ivory outfit, Mukesh Ambani wore a black suit

Several Bollywood and international celebrities are expected to attend the launch event

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Tom Holland and Zendaya are the ones who are expected to attend

Anusha Dandekar was also spotted. She wore a beautiful lehenga

Thanks For Reading!

Dior's Fall 2023: Isha Ambani, Anushka Sharma and others at the fashion event in Mumbai
Find out More