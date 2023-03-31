WATCH: Nita Ambani says NMACC is an 'ode to India'; Mukesh Ambani calls it start of a 'new era' |

Mumbai: At tonight's grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani said that her 'heart is full' and that she is at a 'loss of words' on the joyous day.

Nita Ambani said, "NMACC is an ode to India. To the rich legacy and heritage which we have inherited. Hope it nurtures talent and becomes home to art, artisans and the audience. We hope to get the best of India and the world here."

Accompanying her, her husband and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani called the day the start of a 'new era'.

Mukesh Ambani said, "It marks India's coming of age in new India and new era. We now have the infrastructure to produce world class content and invite everyone from rest of the world to India. Hope to have original shows original content from here from India and that goes to the broadway."

Watch video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About the cultural centre:

The Cultural Centre is home to three performing arts spaces: the majestic 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seat Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 12S-seat Cube. It also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards with the aim of housing a shifting array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world.

Spread across the Centre's concourses is a captivating mix of public art by renowned Indian and global artists, including 'Kamal Kunj' -- one of the largest Pichwai paintings in India.