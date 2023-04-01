Gigi Hadid stuns in multi-coloured outfit at NMACC event in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 01, 2023
Global sensation Gigi Hadid attended the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on March 31
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The model and TV personality made a stylish appearance in a floral-print three-piece set
The outfit featured a multi-coloured bralette, a long sheer jacket and flared pants
The 27-year-old accessorised her look with neck chains and styled her hair in half pony
She was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs
Meanwhile, several other international celebrities like Zendaya and Tom holland also attended the event
The centre is Nita Ambani’s dream project with which she wants to use as an instrument in preserving and promoting Indian arts
