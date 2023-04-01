Gigi Hadid stuns in multi-coloured outfit at NMACC event in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 01, 2023

Global sensation Gigi Hadid attended the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on March 31

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The model and TV personality made a stylish appearance in a floral-print three-piece set

The outfit featured a multi-coloured bralette, a long sheer jacket and flared pants

The 27-year-old accessorised her look with neck chains and styled her hair in half pony

She was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs

Meanwhile, several other international celebrities like Zendaya and Tom holland also attended the event

The centre is Nita Ambani’s dream project with which she wants to use as an instrument in preserving and promoting Indian arts

Thanks For Reading!

NMACC Launch: Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and others attend event in Mumbai
Find out More