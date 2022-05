Mumbai Traffic cop abuses truck driver in Jogeshwari | Screengrab

In an unpleasant incident, a Mumbai Traffic Police constable is seen abusing and threatening a truck driver at Malcolm Baug in Jogeshwari West.

The constable is also seen waving a shoe at the driver. The incident took place opposite Farooka high school at Malcolm Baug.

Viewer discretion advised

Incident took place at 7.30pm. Location-Malcom Baug,Opp Farooka High school,Jogeshwari W@DGPMaharashtra @CPMumbaiPolice @mumbaitraffic pic.twitter.com/uCRsHiobFF — Binu Varghese (@SabSeTezz1) May 26, 2022

