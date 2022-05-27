Navi Mumbai civic body sends guidelines to hospital for Monkeypox

Amid the growing number of monkeypox cases globally, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued guidelines for hospitals to be flowed. All the hospitals and citizens have been asked to report immediately if they find any patient with the symptoms of monkeypox.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis which is transmitted from animals to humans and looks similar to smallpox but is less severe. The transmission of this virus can go human-to-human which can lead to skin lesions. Early symptoms of the same include fever, body ache and feeling weary. As of now, no cases have been reported in Navi Mumbai.

A senior Health official informed that they have already shared guidelines to all the hospitals and health centres. People who have recently travelled from abroad has been asked to be vigilant on symptoms.

“The initial monitoring is done at the airport itself but still if any of the symptoms develop later on such travellers, they need to contact the NMMC officials at the earliest. We will then take their samples and send it to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) lab in Pune,” added the official.

In case, anyone is found positive, the person will be isolated and give treatment as per protocol.