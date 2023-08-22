WATCH: MNS Workers Vandalize Amazon Office In Nagpur To Protest Alleged Sale Of Pakistani Flags

Activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday ransacked an office of Amazon India here, protesting against the sale of Pakistani flags and a book which allegedly hurts religious sentiments of Hindus on the e-commerce platform.

A group of men barged into the firm's office in Ganeshpeth area and ransacked it, local sources said.

A letter addressed to Amazon India Limited and signed by local MNS leaders Chandu Lade and Vishal Badge claimed that Pakistani flags were available for sale on its website, and such objects are used by those engaged in anti-national activities.

Further, a book titled "Deadly Bhagavat Geeta" which `denigrates' the Bhagavad Gita is sold on Amazon and it should be removed from the platform, the letter said.

