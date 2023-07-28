Mumbai News: MNS Sets Sights On Worli Sea Link Booth, After Vandalizing Samruddhi Toll Plaza

Representative image

Following the recent incident of vandalising a toll plaza on Samruddhi Mahamarg, MNS workers have taken up the issue of unruly and aggressive behaviour of toll plaza employees at Bandra Worli Sea Link.

Tushar Aphale, the MNS head for the Bandra constituency, submitted a letter to Roadways Solution India Infra Limited, a construction company responsible for the plaza, and also the Bandra police.

Hire Maharashtrian employees

Party workers claimed that several motorists have approached them with complaints about the arrogant behaviour of toll plaza employees, especially speaking rudely to Marathi speaking motorists by replying in Hindi. The party has warned the company and urged it to hire 80% Maharashtrian employees.

As per complainants to the party, during technical glitches leading to non-deduction of toll, vehicles with valid fast tag need to be allowed through the plaza and a receipt zero amount should be provided. However, plaza employees allegedly engage in arguments with affected individuals and forcefully take money, which the MNS sees as a form of exploitation.

This newspaper attempted to contact the toll plaza contractor and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, but its queries remained unanswered.

