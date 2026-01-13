Mumbai Crime: 44-Year-Old Man Set On Fire In Jogeshwari Over Cigarette Payment Dispute; Investigation Underway | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 44-year-old man was set on fire in Jogeshwari West on the night of January 10 after a dispute over cigarette payment. Bystanders quickly put out the flames and saved his life. The accused is 22-year-old Nagendra Yadav. The Amboli police registered an FIR against him on January 11 under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The victim is Jayaram Yadav. He works as a driver and lives with his family in Jogeshwari West.

About The Incident

The incident took place around 10.45pm near his residence. According to the FIR, Jayaram returned home from work and was parking his motorcycle. He saw his 22-year-old nephew Pankaj Yadav arguing with Nagendra. Pankaj runs a paan stall nearby. The argument was over payment for cigarettes. Nagendra was reportedly intoxicated. Jayaram tried to intervene and calm the situation. Local residents helped. Nagendra left the spot.

About 20 minutes later, Nagendra returned and resumed the argument. He allegedly threatened to kill Jayaram before leaving again. Roughly 10 minutes after that, Nagendra came back. Jayaram asked Pankaj to close the stall and go home. Jayaram then started walking towards his house. Nagendra allegedly approached from behind. He poured a flammable substance on Jayaram and set him on fire. Jayaram suffered serious burn injuries. People at the scene immediately extinguished the fire.

Nagendra fled. Neighbours, including one named Manoj Yadav, took the injured man first to a nearby trauma care centre. They later shifted him to Mallika Hospital in Jogeshwari West on a motorcycle. He was admitted there for treatment. The police say the act was done with the intention to kill. The complainant has demanded strict action against the accused, and the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/