 Mumbai Fraud: Film Producer Booked For Cheating Actress Of ₹2.5 Lakh Over Bounced Cheque
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Fraud: Film Producer Booked For Cheating Actress Of ₹2.5 Lakh Over Bounced Cheque

Mumbai Fraud: Film Producer Booked For Cheating Actress Of ₹2.5 Lakh Over Bounced Cheque

Mumbai Police have booked a film producer for allegedly cheating actress Digangana Suryavanshi of Rs 2.5 lakh after issuing a cheque towards acting fees that later bounced, officials said.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 11:56 PM IST
article-image
Actress Digangana Suryavanshi alleges cheating after a film producer’s cheque for pending acting fees bounced, prompting a police case in Mumbai | Representative Image

Mumbai, Jan 12: The Dindoshi Police have booked a film producer for allegedly cheating an actress of Rs 2.5 lakh by promising acting fees for a Telugu film and issuing a cheque that later bounced.

Complaint details

According to the FIR, the complainant, actress Digangana Neeraj Suryavanshi (28), a Goregaon East resident, stated that she worked between 2021 and 2025 in a Telugu film titled Wild, produced by Suresh Patil.

Suryavanshi said the film, in which she played the lead role opposite actor Dilip Prakash and directed by Vijay Madala, is yet to be released. The project was initially undertaken by Patil’s production house, Hornbill, which agreed to pay her Rs 19 lakh as remuneration.

FPJ Shorts
Akot Municipal Council Elections 2026: BJP’s Jiten Barethia Elected Co-Opted Member With AIMIM Support Amid Controversy
Akot Municipal Council Elections 2026: BJP’s Jiten Barethia Elected Co-Opted Member With AIMIM Support Amid Controversy
Mumbai Real Estate News: JP Morgan Leases 2.72 Lakh Sq Ft Office Space At Powai’s One Downtown Central For Over ₹9.23 Crore A Month
Mumbai Real Estate News: JP Morgan Leases 2.72 Lakh Sq Ft Office Space At Powai’s One Downtown Central For Over ₹9.23 Crore A Month
Mumbai Fraud: Film Producer Booked For Cheating Actress Of ₹2.5 Lakh Over Bounced Cheque
Mumbai Fraud: Film Producer Booked For Cheating Actress Of ₹2.5 Lakh Over Bounced Cheque
KGMU Lucknow Doctors Threaten OPD Shutdown On January 13 If FIR Not Registered After VC Office Ruckus
KGMU Lucknow Doctors Threaten OPD Shutdown On January 13 If FIR Not Registered After VC Office Ruckus

Payment dispute

Hornbill allegedly paid her Rs 5 lakh before transferring the project to People’s Media Company, which renamed the film Villain 007. She continued shooting between 2022 and 2025. In 2025, the project was again taken over by Hornbill.

Patil allegedly issued a cheque dated September 10, 2025, for the remaining Rs 2.5 lakh. However, when the cheque was deposited after completion of the shoot, it bounced due to a signature mismatch.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 27-Year-Old Navy Sailor Duped Of ₹90,811 Through Fake Credit Card App Scam In...
article-image

Police action

Repeated attempts to contact Patil reportedly failed, following which Suryavanshi approached the police. Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Serial Blasts Convict Abu Salem Asked By Supreme Court To Substantiate 25-Year Jail Claim

Mumbai Serial Blasts Convict Abu Salem Asked By Supreme Court To Substantiate 25-Year Jail Claim

Akot Municipal Council Elections 2026: BJP’s Jiten Barethia Elected Co-Opted Member With AIMIM...

Akot Municipal Council Elections 2026: BJP’s Jiten Barethia Elected Co-Opted Member With AIMIM...

Mumbai Real Estate News: JP Morgan Leases 2.72 Lakh Sq Ft Office Space At Powai’s One Downtown...

Mumbai Real Estate News: JP Morgan Leases 2.72 Lakh Sq Ft Office Space At Powai’s One Downtown...

Mumbai Fraud: Film Producer Booked For Cheating Actress Of ₹2.5 Lakh Over Bounced Cheque

Mumbai Fraud: Film Producer Booked For Cheating Actress Of ₹2.5 Lakh Over Bounced Cheque

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 27-Year-Old Navy Sailor Duped Of ₹90,811 Through Fake Credit Card App Scam In...

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 27-Year-Old Navy Sailor Duped Of ₹90,811 Through Fake Credit Card App Scam In...