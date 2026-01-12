Mumbai Fraud: Film Producer Booked For Cheating Actress Of ₹2.5 Lakh Over Bounced Cheque

Actress Digangana Suryavanshi alleges cheating after a film producer’s cheque for pending acting fees bounced, prompting a police case in Mumbai | Representative Image

Mumbai, Jan 12: The Dindoshi Police have booked a film producer for allegedly cheating an actress of Rs 2.5 lakh by promising acting fees for a Telugu film and issuing a cheque that later bounced.

Complaint details

According to the FIR, the complainant, actress Digangana Neeraj Suryavanshi (28), a Goregaon East resident, stated that she worked between 2021 and 2025 in a Telugu film titled Wild, produced by Suresh Patil.

Suryavanshi said the film, in which she played the lead role opposite actor Dilip Prakash and directed by Vijay Madala, is yet to be released. The project was initially undertaken by Patil’s production house, Hornbill, which agreed to pay her Rs 19 lakh as remuneration.

Payment dispute

Hornbill allegedly paid her Rs 5 lakh before transferring the project to People’s Media Company, which renamed the film Villain 007. She continued shooting between 2022 and 2025. In 2025, the project was again taken over by Hornbill.

Patil allegedly issued a cheque dated September 10, 2025, for the remaining Rs 2.5 lakh. However, when the cheque was deposited after completion of the shoot, it bounced due to a signature mismatch.

Police action

Repeated attempts to contact Patil reportedly failed, following which Suryavanshi approached the police. Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway.

