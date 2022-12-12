WATCH: MMRCL flags of trial run of Mumbai Metro's Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ line

e-Paper Get App
The video of metro line 3 also known as Aqualine's trial was widely shared on social media who expressed a desire to experience it firsthand.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai metro train (left) and screengrab of trail run video (right) | FPJ
On Sunday, December 11, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMCL) flagged trial run of the city's first underground metro project--Metro 3 which connects Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ areas.

Watch the video here:

According to the MMRCL, the Metro line 3 will have a number of positive effects; the officials said that the smart LED lighting systems will reduce energy consumption, stated a report in News18.

The report further quoted officials saying that the metro line will result in a 6.65 lakh daily trip reduction in vehicles as well as a 3.54 lakh daily litre reduction in fuel usage. The corridor will lower annual CO2 emissions by 2.61 lakh tonnes. According to MMRCL officials, there would be a 35% reduction in traffic and noise pollution.

Mumbai Metro Line 3

The Aqualine of the Mumbai metro is 33.5 km-long underground metro line which will begin from Navy Nagar in South Mumbai and connect it to Aarey Depot in north-centre of the city. The metro line is expected to reduce load on local train between Bandra-Churchgate.

Implemented by MMRCL, the project has a 170 metre-long twin tunnel passing under Mithi river between Bandra Kurla Complex and Dharavi stations.

