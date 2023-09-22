WATCH: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Heera Panna Mall In Mumbai's Andheri; No Injuries Reported

A massive fire incident has been reported at Hira Panna Mall, located near Oshiwara Police Station in Jogeshwari (West), Mumbai. The incident was reported at 3:10 PM today, with the initial information provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

Massive fire at Heera Panna Mall Andheri. Scary !!! pic.twitter.com/vDgtKxeD73 — Priyanka Bhatt Mehta (@MissBhattReads) September 22, 2023

Massive fire at Heera Panna Mall Andheri. Scary !!! pic.twitter.com/vDgtKxeD73 — Priyanka Bhatt Mehta (@MissBhattReads) September 22, 2023

As per the latest information, the fire at Heera Panna Mall has escalated to Level 3. The mall, a multi-storey structure spanning Ground + 3 floors, continues to be engulfed in flames, with thick smoke billowing from the building. Reports suggest that several people were stranded within the premises.

In response to the intensifying situation, a significant deployment of resources and personnel has been mobilized. Currently, there are 12 fire engines, 10 jet tankers, 1 water tanker, 1 turntable ladder, 1 command post, 1 aerial ladder platform, 1 advanced water tender, 1 breathing apparatus van, 1 quick response vehicle, and 4 ambulances (108 service) actively engaged at the scene. Additionally, the Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DY CFO -01), Divisional Fire Officer (DFO-01), Assistant Divisional Fire Officers (ADFO-2), and Station Officers (SO-5) are on-site overseeing the firefighting efforts.

Firefighters are currently working to contain the blaze and ensure the safety of those affected. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Various agencies, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police, Adani Group personnel, 108 ambulance services, and ward staff, continue to collaborate to manage the emergency.

At this time, there have been no reported injuries resulting from the incident. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)