MP: Bike Parked On Roadside Catches Fire In Bhind (WATCH)

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A bike parked on the roadside in front of the Bhind police station on the bypass road caught fire on Thursday. The fire spread so fast that within a few minutes the bike was completely burnt. The video of the burning bike has come to the fore.

A crowd of people gathered around the bike parked on the roadside to see it burning. Meanwhile, a person tried to extinguish the fire but the fire could not be controlled. The local people called the fire brigade. By the time the fire brigade reached the spot, the bike was completely burnt to ashes.

Bike owner Puran Singh said that he is a resident of nearby village Udannakhera. He had come to Bhind by bike to work as a labourer with two other people from the same village near the 17th battalion. While returning back to home, the bike suddenly stopped. When he tried to start again, a spark arose for the vehicle and it caught fire.

