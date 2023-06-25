WATCH: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Visits Flood Affected Areas In Mumbai; Inspects Measures To Tackle Waterlogging |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid a visit to the flood-affected areas of the city on Sunday morning to assess the situation after the first rainfall. With a keen focus on preventing waterlogging in these areas, Shinde inspected the measures implemented to tackle this issue. During his visit to Milan Subway in Andheri, he addressed the media and provided an update on the ongoing efforts to combat waterlogging problems in the locality.

Tackling Waterlogging Issues at Milan Subway

Expressing his observations at Milan Subway, Shinde highlighted the heavy rainfall that occurred, reaching approximately 70 mm within just one hour. However, he commended the uninterrupted traffic movement in the area due to the implementation of preventive measures.

"Today I am here at Milan Subway and yesterday it rained about 70 mm within 1 hour here but traffic movement has not stopped as a water storage tank has been built here. Floodgate has also been installed here. I have directed the department to ensure that people do not face any problems during rain," said CM Eknath Shinde.

Waterlogging Situations at Various Locations A Day Ago

The heavy rainfall, which began at 5 pm on Saturday, impacted several areas in the city. However, the rainwater gradually receded at key locations such as Dadar TT Circle, Road No. 24 in Sion, Tilak Nagar, Andheri Subway, and Milan Subway.

CM Shinde Visited The Coastal Road Project For Inspection

Chief Minister Shinde earlier in the morning visited the Coastal Road Project in Worli. During his inspection, he inquired about the factors contributing to waterlogging and directed the relevant officials to take necessary measures to prevent any such situations in the future.