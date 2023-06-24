'Shamelessly Lied': Mumbai Congress Chief Slams Shinde Govt As City Flooded After First Rain

Mumbai Congress chief and Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad on Saturday came down heavily on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his government after several parts of Mumbai city were submerged in water after heavy rains.

Gaikwad tweeted a video of a woman struggling to cross a road and being helped by several other men in knee-level high waterlogging. Many cars were also seen stuck in the video as rains lashed the financial capial.

"Honorable Chief Minister, we had previously informed you about the rampant corruption and negligence that has plagued the drainage and pre-monsoon work in Mumbai. However, no attention has been paid to this matter," Gaikwad wrote in her tweet.

"The first rains have caused havoc in Mumbai. As a result, all the claims made by those in power regarding pre-monsoon preparations have proven to be false. This government and its officials shamelessly made false statements!" the former minister said in her tweet.

"Areas such as Andheri Subway, LBS Road, Sakinaka 90 Feet Road, Matunga, Western Express Highway, Mahalaxmi, Dadar, Mahim, Dharavi, Parel, Shivaji Park, King's Circle, Kurla, Chembur, Andheri, Mulund, Dahisar, and other nearby locations are facing severe waterlogging issues. As a consequence, citizens are greatly inconvenienced and are struggling to navigate through the water. Their situation is dire. Traffic has also been severely affected," she went on to add.

"Who is responsible for the suffering endured by the general public? Provide an answer," the city Congress chief wrote.

While Mumbaikars who were inside their comfortable houses were enjoying the breezy monsoons, the ones outside, on the roads, didn't get the good experience of the first day of showers. Since Saturday afternoon, following the downpour, several routes and roads water-logged disrupting the traffic movements, heavily.

