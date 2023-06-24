Mumbai News: Water-logging In Several Parts Leads To Traffic Snarls As Heavy Rains Lash City; Check Details

While Mumbaikars who are inside their comfortable houses are enjoying the breezy monsoons, the ones outside, on the roads, didn't get the good experience of the first day of showers. Since Saturday afternoon, following the downpour, several routes and roads water-logged disrupting the traffic movements, heavily.



The usual flooding spot, King's Circle was heavily flooded with rainwater making it tough for vehicles to even pass through. Both the south and north bound were waterlogged, affecting the traffic movement up until Sion circle starting from Dadar. Traffic cops were at the spot assisting the vehicles pass through.



The second hottest spot in the city during monsoons when it comes to choke up and water logging is the infamous Andheri subway. An hour after the rains started water started accumulating in the subway forcing the traffic officials to declare it as closed down. "Due to heavy water logging at Andheri subway, it has been closed for traffic," said Mumbai Traffic Police via Twitter.



Traffic going via the subway were diverted towards Andheri station road, Western Express Highway (WEH), and SV Road. Unfortunately, due to the diversion and closure of Andheri subway, heavy traffic started accumulating at SV Road near Goregaon.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A little away from the subway, yet another traffic congestion occurred due to water logging - at Saki Naka signal. The already narrow road saw traffic bottleneck all the way towards Asalpha and Jarimari. The waiting time in traffic at 7 in the evening on Saturday was around 45 minutes.



In the western suburbs, outside the the Valnai - Meeth Chowk, near the signal in Malad saw traffic congestion due to water logging.



At the south region of the city, vehicular movement slowed due to water logging at B.D Road, Mahalaxmi. Similarly, at Gafar Khan Road near Worli Sea Link gate, traffic was affected due to water logging.