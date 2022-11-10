WATCH l 'Ladhenge, jitenge': Actor Sushant Singh joins Bharat Jodo Yatra

WATCH l 'Ladhenge, jitenge': Bollywood & TV actor Sushant Singh joins Bharat Jodo Yatra | Twitter

Bollywood and TV actor Sushant Singh joined Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra and addressed party's rally. He also recited Kunwar Narayan's poem Antim Unchai.

He also said that this is the first time he is attending first political rally. "I came because this rally talks about connecting India." He also praised Rahul Gandhi for the initiative. Ending his speech he said those who will run this country as per the constitution will win in the end. "Ladhenge aur Jitenge," he added.

Bollywood & TV actor Sushant Singh joined Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra & addressed party's rally. Do listen him about his thoughts why he joined BJY. 🔥pic.twitter.com/l06ID82vfV — Amock (@Politics_2022_) November 10, 2022

Sushant Singh was fired from Savdhaan India in 2019

In 2019, Sushant was allegedly let go from Savdhaan India because of his participation in the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act. The actor, who was associated with the TV show as its host since 2012, had shared the news about his exit on Twitter, hinting his involvement with the protests may have been the reason, saying it was a "small price" to pay for speaking up.

Sushant has been vocal on issues such as #MeToo as well as against CAA.

Meanwhile, the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra continued on the fourth day of its Maharashtra leg on Thursday in the Nanded district where Rahul Gandhi addressed a public rally in the evening.

The yatra will cover Nanded city, Deglur and Ardhapur areas and proceed to Hingoli on Friday.

This is the Bharat Jodo Yatra's 64th day after it started from Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7.

The yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, will cover a distance of 3,750 km before concluding in Srinagar in January 2023.

The foot march entered Maharashtra on Monday night.